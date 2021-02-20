Dexter Swim and Dive Sweeps Chelsea and Milan

The Dexter swim and dive team swept a pair of matches Saturday at a tri-meet at Milan. They defeated Milan 112.5-67.5 and rival Chelsea 128-55.

The Dreadnaughts won nine of 12 events at the meet on their way to the win.

Clayton Kinnard won four events to lead the Dreadnaughts. He won the 100 and 200 free races, was part of the winning 200 free relay with Leo Varitek, Zach Norris, and Matthew Resende that broke the Milan pool record with a time of 1:28.91; and was part of the winning 400 free relay with Varitek, Adam Hauser, and Stuart Bovich. He moved into the Dexter top 10 record books in the 100 and 200 free.

Hauser also won the 200 IM and 500 free and part of the winning 200 medley relay with Bovich, Resende, and Norris.

Varitek was second in the 100 free and qualified for the state finals, while Norris won the 50 with a state qualifying time.