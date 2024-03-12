Scio Township is looking to sell a historic farm on Liberty Road

Scio Township is ready to proceed with sale of the township-owned historic Wild-Frey farm at 7970 W. Liberty Road.

The township has opted to list the 7970 W. Liberty farm with realtor, Patrick McCauley of Reinhart Realty. Last month, the township board looked at the listing terms for the sale.

In her report to the board, Scio Township Manager Joyce Parker said:

“The township currently own property located at 7970 West Liberty. The property has been discussed with the Board of Trustees regarding potentially selling the property during the 2024 calendar year. The property is currently designated a historic property by Washtenaw County Historic District Commission and will be restored based on requirements relative to the historic designation. Township officials have been in discussion with Patrick McCauley from Reinhart Realty regarding listing the property. Based on several discussions with Mr. McCauley, the listing price for the property is recommended at $325,000, due to the condition of the property. Discussions have also taken place with Mr. McCauley, the township attorney, and the Board of Trustees regarding any restrictions the township want to include as part of the listing. It has been recommended that the listing should include restrictions against splitting or dividing the property and prohibiting conditional uses for event space, party barn or similar activities. The listing is recommended for six months. The commission for the sale of the property is proposed at 6 percent…”

A look at the barn on the property. photo courtesy of the Reinhart Realtors listing

As far as fiscal impact, Parker said “Selling the property will eliminate future maintenance and will provide additional funding for the general fund.”

On March 12, the listing gave some home details: Coming soon, $325,000, 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1,842 square feet on a 5.07 acre lot. It says it was built in 1912.

Under the listing’s property details it says:

“Fantastic opportunity to restore a piece of Washtenaw County's history! The historic Wild-Frey Farm is being offered for sale for the first time in over 40 years. The charming, early 20th Century farmhouse is solid, but requires updating & stabilization. Original woodwork, wood floors, & hardware throughout. Septic system has been updated. Multiple outbuildings offer endless possibilities for a hobby farm, workshop space, etc. The 5 acre lot is surrounded on two sides by a twp nature preserve. Minutes to Downtown Ann Arbor, Dexter, schools, & shopping. Cash sale only. Do not walk the property w/o a real estate agent present. Contract & deed to contain restrictions against splitting & dividing property, and prohibiting conditional uses for event space, party barn or similar activities.”

To learn more and see pics, go to this link below. A full listing is expected to come, which will include more pics. Those interested, can schedule visits to the property with an agent.

https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/M9342520894

A look inside the historic farm home. photo courtesy of Scio Township