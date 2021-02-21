Dexter Hoops Grinds Out Win Over Lake Orion

The Dexter basketball team ground out a 27-19 win at Lake Orion Saturday night.

Both teams struggled on the offensive end, but Dexter was able to pull away for the win in the end.

Lake Orion led 9-4 after one period with Cal Bavineau getting both baskets for Dexter. Neither team would score the first six minutes of the second, but baskets by Bavineau and Evan Haroldsonin the final two minutes made it 9-8 at the half as the Dreadnaughts held the Dragons scoreless.

Haroldson hit a pair of triples in the third as Dexter outscored Lake Orion 9-5 for a 17-14 lead after three.

Colin Parachek would help put the game away in the fourth with six points and the Dreads defense continued to clamp down on the Dragons until the final buzzer.

Bavineau and Haroldson scored eight each to lead Dexter, while Parachek finished with seven. Sam Sterlitz and Ty Rychener scored two each.

Dexter improved to 3-2 overall on the season.