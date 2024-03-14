Webster Twp Police Report, February 2024

In February, Deputies responded to 115 calls for police service in Webster Township, down from 129 the previous year for an 11% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Feb) are 241, up slightly from 239 for the same period last year, a 1% change.

Officers conducted 44 traffic stops, up from 24 last year. No citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two thefts

Eight crashes

Two citizen assists

Two welfare checks

12 mental health calls (nine to the same block address)

One disorderly

Two frauds

One identity theft

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Township:

On February 27th, Deputies responded to the 8400 block of Scully Road for a felonious assault. The caller was not on-scene but indicated that his employee was marking on a resident’s property when the resident exited the home armed with a rifle. Deputies contacted the employee on-scene and determined that although the homeowner was possibly armed with a rifle during the encounter, the firearm was never raised or pointed in the direction of the employee. Deputies also contacted the homeowner, who admitted to confronting the contractor but denied possessing a firearm during the encounter. No charges have been filed in this incident.

On February 29th, Deputies investigated a theft from an auto in the 3800 block of W Joy Road. The victim stated that they were contacted by the Pittsfield Township Police Department, who informed them that a subject was arrested in possession of the victim’s checkbook, attempting to cash a forged check. The victim informed Deputies that a week prior, someone had entered his vehicle while parked in the driveway, but they did not believe anything had been stolen. The Pittsfield Township Police Department has submitted charges for attempted fraud and possession of stolen property.

The entire February police call log can be found at the link below