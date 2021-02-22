Webster Twp Police Report January 2021

From the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office

During the month of January, there were 77 calls for service (including traffic stops). During this time a total of 2 traffic stops were made with 0 citations issued.

Noteworthy events in Webster Township during last month include:

On January 11th Deputies assisted the Dexter Area Fire Department in the 9900 Block of Hermitage Way for a structure fire. The residence sustained extensive damage which appears to have started in the chimney of the residence. There were no injuries.

On January 18th Deputies investigated a Fraud Complaint in the 3900 Block of W. Joy Rd. An unknown male suspect defrauded the complainant of money during an online transaction. There are no suspects or leads at this time.

On January 19th Deputies investigated an Identity Theft in the 6600 Block of Ralaric Drive. An unknown suspect opened a Cellular Service Account in the complainant’s name. There are no suspects or leads at this time.

On January 30th Deputies investigated an Illegal Credit Card Use in the 7400 Block of W. Huron River Drive. An unknown suspect used the complainant’s credit card number to make a purchase at a local business. There are no suspects or leads at this time.