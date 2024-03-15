City of Dexter Police Report, February 2024

In February, Deputies responded to 250 calls for police service in the City of Dexter, up from 241 the previous year for a 4% increase. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Feb) are 521, up from 485 for the same period last year, a 7% increase.

Officers conducted 131 traffic stops, up from 119 last year. Eight citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two assaults

Two medical assists

21 citizen assists

Six welfare checks

Three mental health

One disorderly

Two death investigations

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On February 1st, Deputies responded to the 8300 block of Parkridge Drive for a felonious assault. The caller said he confronted an unknown juvenile who had broken into his vehicle and chased the subject on foot. While pursuing the unknown juvenile, several other juveniles entered a multi-tone pickup truck and drove in the caller's direction, nearly striking them. Deputies checked the area for any incident video but could not locate any. Deputies have been unable to identify any suspects in this incident.

On February 9th, Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Central Street for malicious destruction of property. The caller indicated they were out of town but were notified by a neighbor that someone had spraypainted "Go Dreads 24" on the side of their home. Deputies checked the area for any video surveillance but did not locate any. Deputies have been unable to identify any suspects.

On February 28th, Deputies investigated two malicious destructions of property incidents in the 7000 block of Ann Arbor Street. Both victims advised that the driver's side windows had been damaged in their vehicles while they were parked in the roadway. Initial investigations indicated that an unknown subject damaged the window with a BB/Pellet gun. No suspects have been identified in these incidents.

The entire February police call log can be found at the link below