Emptiness Has a Presence

Hello dear tribe. We begin this week with a question. Have you ever felt the presence of someone before you saw or heard them? I am a big believer in auras and being able to feel the presence of people long before I can physically affirm, they are there. It is not quite ‘hair on the back of your neck standing up’ stuff, but some people just have a very strong presence. It has proven itself to be real for as long as I can remember. On the flip side, there is an equally powerful presence in emptiness. Being truly alone in a place is an immensely powerful experience. There is a television show I love called Alone on The History Channel. They take ten people, drop them in a remote area and leave them with nothing but their pack, some cameras, and their thoughts. The last one to tap out, or call on their satellite phone, wins $500,000. Usually, it isn’t physical trials or wild animals they force people to tap. It is the overwhelming presence of the emptiness of being away from other humans. Of being alone. I began watching the show to see all the ingenious ways people created creature comforts. With nothing more than an axe and a pocketknife, people build log homes, or sophisticated lean-tos. They whittle spoons from pieces of wood, catch wild game, and find wild edibles. But as the show has progressed, future contestants can watch previous seasons and get all kinds of neat ideas for how to survive. What they cannot copy or imitate, is the presence of how emptiness will affect them.

Have you ever heard people talk about feeling alone in a crowd of people? Since Covid, people have chosen to isolate themselves more than ever. Sure, people still go out, but they don’t seem to be as quick to interact with strangers or people they don’t go out with. I fear it is very possible to feel the presence of emptiness, even when surrounded by other humans. Have you ever felt this way? I know I have and I am here to help.

Fellow Tribe of Up friends, I would like to offer the opportunity of community. Our community here in this little tribe is to advocate for more joy in our world. It is to seek those who need a hand and help them up. It is to be kind because it is free. To make deposits of grace from our emotional bank accounts. Sometimes being alone is fine. There are times I’m convinced some alone time has kept me sane! But there is a difference between being alone and feeling empty. A significant difference.

We all have tribes. Many tribes. Your neighborhood is a tribe. Your place of employment. Your church. Your school. Your social network. If you feel like emptiness is beginning to surround you, please reach out to someone, anyone, and connect. If you’re reading this and someone chooses to reach out to you and you aren’t sure quite what they are reaching out for, just let them connect. Be grateful someone chose to call you in their moment of emptiness. The world is spinning as fast as ever these days. It is easy for the overwhelming malaise of emptiness to come calling. Personally, I have a list. A top five list if you will. When I start feeling the presence of emptiness, I start connecting down that list. Those folks remind me of my tribe that surrounds me. Who is on your list? If you are coming up a bit short, I know of a slightly goofy writer for a wonderful paper that would be happy to remind you about a Tribe of Up always accepting new tribes’ members. The presence of emptiness is real. As real as it is, it can only consume if you let it. Don’t. Trust your tribe. Again, I will say, if someone reaches out to you and you just don’t quite know what they want, treat the person who reached out gently. They have simply confirmed you are thought of very highly. Produce a list, my friends. Let those people know they are on your list. There are few honors more noble than to be on someone’s list. Together, we will never be alone.

Steve is a Dexter resident and the Founder, Owner, Chief Emptiness Shredder, and De Facto List Member of Better Place Consulting, a success and personal coaching company. Reach out to him at steve@betterplacemgmt.com.