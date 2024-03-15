It Takes a Village

By Dexter Senior Center Executive Committee

A remarkable community partnership has resulted in two wonderful resources for the Dexter Community: a Multigenerational Community Center and a new Senior Center.

Prompted by the need for the Dexter Senior Center (DSC) to find a new “home”, efforts started in 2021 to search for a different location. This was due to the sale of the Copeland building to the Encore Theater, where the Senior Center occupied a portion of the building. As part of the sale agreement with Dexter Community Schools, the Encore agreed to extend the lease with the Dexter Senior Center through 2023. The Encore’s willingness to provide a “home” during this time meant the Senior Center could continue its programming and valuable services to area older adults while it searched for another location.

It was during this time that the Dexter Senior Center Board began conversations with Community leaders and searched for viable options. With limited property and building availability, the news of potential government appropriation funds that would target community centers, was met with cautious optimism as it was pursued. Letters of support were provided by all the local municipalities (City of Dexter, Webster Township, Dexter Township, Scio Township) as well as Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation, 5 Healthy Towns and SEMCOG for this project and the appropriation requests.

The news that the state, county and federal appropriation funds were granted to the partnership of DSC and the Dexter Community Schools to acquire, construct, renovate and establish a program for a community and senior center was met with enthusiasm and excitement. The result is an amazing coalition of partners working together to create something great for not only older adults but all residents of the Dexter area.

The active partners of the current project are the Dexter Senior Center, 5 Healthy Towns, Dexter Community Schools and A. R. Brouwer Company, with special thanks to the City of Dexter for their help in moving the project forward.

Dexter Community Schools agreed to be the fiduciary for the project since their service area crosses all municipalities and they are the local government entity that has the most experience managing buildings and recreational facilities, and government grants. All aspects of this project are being covered by state, federal and county government grants.

This project is possible through the efforts of our local elected officials Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, State Senator Sue Shink, State Representative Jennifer Conlin and State Representative Carrie Rheingans, Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners (including local representatives Jason Maciejewski and Crystal Lyte). Appropriations were secured from the State of Michigan, Washtenaw County and HUD to make this project a reality.

“The Dexter Senior Center Board of Trustees is so grateful and awed by the manner in which the entire Dexter Community has come forward in making this huge project a reality”, said Joanne Grosh Board Secretary