Dexter Girls’ Season Ends in Regional Semifinals

The Dexter girls’ basketball team saw its season end in the D1 regional semifinals with a 45-37 loss to Canton at Westland John Glenn High School Monday, March 11.

Dexter started quicky with a jumper by Alyssa Gullekson and baskets by Harper Backus and Alena Blumberg to give Dexter a 7-3 lead.

Canton answered with a 7-0 run to take a 10-7 lead after one.

The Canton run grew to 12-0 to start the second and pushed the lead to 15-7 before the Dreads bounced back with a 6-0 run sparked by five points by Kendall Cabana to cut the lead to 15-13.

Canton led 17-14 and started the third with a 5-0 run to take a 22-14 lead.

Dexter tried to fight back but trailed 27-17 late in the third.

Blumberg and Heidi Fuchs hit triples for the Dreads to cut the lead to 29-23 after three.

Canton would start to pull away and built 12 points lead before triples by Addison Chase and Cabana cut the lead to six with 40 seconds left, but Canton would close it out to end the Dreadnaughts season.

Blumberg led the Dreads with 11 points, while Cabana added nine.

Fuchs and Chase both finished with six points, Backus three, and Gullekson two.

The Dreadnaughts finished the season with a 17-8 overall record.