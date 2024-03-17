Dexter’s Enyedy Earns All-SEC White Hockey Honors

The Dexter hockey team had a rough season with a young squad with no seniors on the team.

The young Dreads showed a big improvement as the season progressed finishing with a 7-19-1 record and had one player earn All-SEC White honors.

Cameron Enyedy was an honorable mention All-SEC White with five goals and nine assists for the Dreads.

Jeremy Schroeder led the Dreads with 12 goals and nine assists on the season.

Austin Hutchison had seven goals and 10 assists, while Jack Burke had nine goals and two assists.

Cade Stock picked up five wins in net for Dexter with 507 saves and an 89% save percentage, while freshman Elliot Hamlin earned two wins and an 85% save percentage.