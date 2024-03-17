Four Named to All-SEC Red Team for Dexter Girls’

The Dexter girls’ basketball team had another stellar season with a third-place finish in the SEC Red and some big wins over ranked teams throughout the season to end with a 17-8 overall record.

The Dreadnaughts were awarded with four players being named to the All-SEC Red team for 2023/24.

First team honors went to Alena Blumberg and Addison Chase.

Alena Blumberg as junior, is working her way to being done of the greatest Dreadnaughts of all-time. Blumberg was the team’s leading scorer and scored in double figures in nearly every game and set a new Dexter school record with 32 points against Monroe.

Addison Chase had an up and down sophomore year that saw her miss some games for the Dreads. Her biggest game of the season came against Saline when she scored a team-high 16 in the loss to the Hornets.

Honorable mention honors went to Heidi Fuchs and Alyssa Gullekson.

Heidi Fuchs was one of the most consistent players in the paint for the Dreads. She scored a season high of 10 points against Ypsilanti Lincoln, but her biggest game was when she led Dexter in scoring with nine in a 36-34 win over rival Chelsea.

Alyssa Gullekson was a defensive standout for the Dreadnaughts all season but came up with some big shots for Dexter as well. She finished with a season high 11 points to help Dexter beat Saginaw Heritage early in the season.