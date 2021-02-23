Dexter High School principal announces retirement

42 years ago Dexter High School Principal William (Kit) Moran said he was in and ever since he’s been dedicated to helping young people learn and grow.

At the end of this school year he will be saying goodbye to DHS.

It was announced at the Feb. 22 Dexter Community Schools Board of Education meeting that Moran is retiring from DHS. Moran sent a letter to school board president Julie Schumaker and DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis announcing this. The letter was part of the school board meeting packet.

Kit Moran photo from DHS website

In it Moran says, “I want to thank the Dexter community and schools for having the opportunity to influence, I hope positively, students and teachers for 15 years at Dexter Schools. I’ve always attributed any success we’ve had to great kids, supportive parents, and dedicated staff. I believe that more than ever today.”

Many thanks were given after the announcement.

Timmis said it will be big shoes to fill while Schumaker described Moran as exemplary and said DCS was very fortunate to have him leading DHS over the past 15 years. She said he was going out on top of his game.

Prior to DHS, from 2004 to 2006, Moran was the Assistant Principal at Lincoln High School and from 1979 to 2004, he taught English and At-Risk students at Lincoln High School.

Here is Moran’s letter:

February 17, 2021

Dear Dr. Schumaker and Dr. Timmis:

In August of 1979, Jim Martin, principal of Lincoln High School, took a chance on a 24 year old very wet behind the ears teacher and gave me a teaching job. However, he also needed a head volleyball coach, a JV girls basketball coach, and a freshmen class sponsor. “I’m in,” I said. I moved out to Washtenaw County and haven’t left.

In June of 2021, I will be ending my formal career in education after having been Dexter High School’s principal since July 2006. I’ve had a dream career in education. Who else gets to teach a subject they love and talk about books and reading every day? Who else gets to coach students in my dream coaching job, girls cross country? That was amazing! And how did I luck out being able to lead the students and staff at Dexter High School for 15 years?

I have hoped that my time at DHS was living proof of the Bible verse paraphrased to whom much is given much is expected. I was given the gift of teaching and somehow made a career of it. I tried every day to give to the community the best we had to offer in service to their students.

I want to thank the Dexter community and schools for having the opportunity to influence, I hope positively, students and teachers for 15 years at Dexter Schools. I’ve always attributed any success we’ve had to great kids, supportive parents, and dedicated staff. I believe that more than ever today.

I can’t imagine not being in a high school come fall. In point of fact, do the math, I’ve been in high school since 1970 in some form or fashion. Whew. Guess I’ve seen a few things since then. But all good things must come to an end and I will regretfully call it a career in June.

A most proud Dexter High School principal…

Kit Moran

Principal

Dexter High School