Lady Bulldogs Clip Dexter in SEC White Showdown

The SEC White girls' basketball showdown between Chelsea and Dexter went down to the wire and the Bulldogs hit some key free throws in the final minute to seal a hard fough 44-39 win over the rival Dreadnaughts.

Both teams entered the contest undefeated in the SEC White and a battle for the top spot for the conference was expected and it was just that.

Maddi Valentine scored five first half points to help the Dreadnaughts take a 10-8 after one peiod.

The Bulldogs Jessica Emmert led a Chelsea carge in the second quarter with seven points as the Bulldogs outscored Dexter 15-9 to take a 23-19 lead at the half.

The third was a grind it out battle with Dexter outscoring Chelsea 8-7 to cut the lead to 30-27 after three.

The offenses came to life in the fourth, but it was free throws that made the difference in the end.

Chelsea led 39-37 with 50 seconds left in the game. Freshman Leila Wells went to the line and calmly sank a pair of free throws to give the Bulldogs a four point lead. After a Dreadnaught miss Emmert was fouled and sank a pair of free throws to give Chelsea six point lead and seal the win with 10 seconds left.

Wells led Chelsea with 13 points, while Megan McCalla added 10 points. Emmert finished with nine, Emily McCalla and Andrea Kowalski four each, and Grace Lane and Rachel Bullock two apiece.

Sydney Pnacek led Dexter with 10 points, while Valentine chipped in with eight. Niswonger and Alayna Babut finished with seven, Shannon Schoch five, and CHloe Perry and Kayla Rivers one each.