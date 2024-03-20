Dexter Township Strategic Intersection Upgrade Underway

In Dexter Township, a major roadway safety project is underway at the intersection of N. Territorial Rd and Dexter Town Hall Rd, aimed at enhancing traffic flow and reducing accidents. The project, funded by both federal and state resources, involves significant construction activities, including the removal of existing pavement, forestry work, and the commencement of storm sewer installations.

This week, the contractor began excavation for a hill cut on N. Territorial Rd and initiated the installation of the storm sewer system. These steps follow the completion of pavement removal across the project's extent in the preceding week. The undertaking is expected to progress with the completion of storm sewer systems and earthwork by the end of the following week, although these timelines are provisional and depend on weather conditions and scheduling.

The Washtenaw County Road Commission expects the intersection to be closed for 10 to 12 weeks for construction but measures are in place to maintain access for local residents, businesses, and property owners.

The initiative is part of a broader safety improvement effort funded by the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program, the Federal Surface Transportation Program, and the Michigan Transportation Fund, with an estimated cost of $1.6 million. The planned enhancements include increasing sight distances, widening the intersection, adding a center left-turn lane on N. Territorial Rd, replacing culverts, and installing centerline rumble strips, alongside a hill cut west of Dexter Townhall Rd to improve visibility. These improvements are designed to significantly mitigate accident risks and enhance the overall traffic flow.