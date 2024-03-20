Dexter’s High School and Middle School Bands Sweep Top Honors at MSBOA Festival

On Friday, March 1, 2024, Dexter High School Varsity, Concert and Symphonic band took their talents on stage at Allen Park High School for the annual MSBOA (Michigan School Band & Orchestra Association) District 12 Band & Orchestra Festival competition.

On Friday, March 8, Mill Creek Middle School’s 7th and 8th grade bands participated in the MSBOA Festival at Thurston High School in Redford.

Mr. Damman conducting the 7th grade band

Band & Orchestra Festival is an opportunity for ensembles from member schools to perform a program of three pieces for adjudication, one of which must be from MSBOA’s required list. Each band is evaluated by three performance judges and one sight-reading judge. Ensembles are rated on a scale from 1 to 5 with 1 being the highest rating.

The Dexter High School band program is under the direction of Ms. Grace Wolfe, director and Mr. Andrew Damman, assistant director. All three Dexter High School bands earned first division ratings.

Mr. Andrew Damman with the 7th grade band during the sight-reading portion of the program

The Mill Creek Middle School band program is under the direction of Mr. Andrew Damman, Director and Mrs. Rachel Wilson, Assistant Director. The 7th and 8th grade bands also earned first division ratings.

Photos by Sallee McCleskey and Natalie Nahorski