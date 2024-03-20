Dexter Township Police Report, February 2024

In February, Officers responded to 132 calls for police service in Dexter Township, down from 189 the previous year for a 30% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Feb) are 288, down from 334 for the same period last year, a 14% decrease.

Deputies conducted 53 traffic stops, down from 85 last year. Twelve citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One theft

Eight crashes

Four medical assists

Two citizen assists

Two welfare checks

One sexual assault

Two mental health

Two school bus violations

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Township:

On February 2nd, Deputies responded to the 9100 block of Island Lake Road for a theft from an auto complaint. The victim provided video surveillance showing four unknown subjects exit a dark colored pickup and rummage through the victim’s vehicles. The victim advised the only property stolen was some loose change. The identities of the subjects are unknown at this time.

The entire February police call log can be found at the link below.