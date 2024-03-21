It’s a “Love Boat” Reunion for Fred Grandy, Ted Lange, and Jill Whelan in The Encore’s Upcoming Production of I'm Not Rappaport

The Encore Theatre’s upcoming production of the Tony Award-winning comedy, I'm Not Rappaport, which takes to the Maas main stage April 11-21, will feature a star-studded cast including Fred Grandy, Ted Lange, and Jill Whelan. This highly anticipated production marks a nostalgic reunion as the trio shares the stage for the first time since their iconic roles on the hit television series, The Love Boat. Since the show's successful 10 seasons on the air ended, each cast member has continued to make significant contributions to the entertainment industry.

Written by Herb Gardner, I'm Not Rappaport follows the unlikely friendship between two elderly men, Nat and Midge (Grandy and Lange), as they spend their days in New York City's Central Park. Filled with humor, wit, and poignant moments, the play explores themes of friendship, aging, and the power of human connection.

Fred Grandy is renowned for his role as Gopher on The Love Boat. Grandy returns to The Encore to play “Nat” following his acclaimed portrayal of President Harry S. Truman in the one-man-play, Give 'Em Hell Harry. Grandy's distinguished career spans both stage and screen, with over 250 film and television credits, earning him accolades for his versatility and charisma. Ted Lange will play the role of “Midge”. Lange rose to fame with his portrayal of bartender Isaac Washington on The Love Boat. Since his time on the iconic series, Lange has remained active in theater, film, and television, as an actor as well as an award-winning director and writer, and is the recipient of multiple honors including the NAACP’s “Renaissance Man Theatre Award”, the Heroes and Legends “HAL Lifetime Achievement Award”, and was most recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Audelco Awards, an organization that acknowledges and honors excellence in Black Theatre. Jill Whelan, known for her portrayal of Vicki (Captain Stubing’s daughter) on The Love Boat, will play Grandy’s daughter, “Clara”. Whelan boasts an impressive 45 years in the entertainment industry. Beyond her acting career, she has performed her one-woman-show, Jill Whelan: An Evening in Dry Dock, nationally and internationally. Whelan also took on the role of producer, producing such live events as MTV’s Birthday Tribute to Bob Dylan, the ESPY Awards, and Harry Connick Live. In 2018, she co-executive-produced/co-wrote and starred in the limited web series Take it from the Top, directed by fellow “Love Boat” actor Ted Lange.

Joining Grandy, Lange and Whelan are John Bixler (42nd Street) as Danforth, Logan Saad (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as Laurie, Ethan Van Slyke (Encore debut) as Gilley, and Jerry Jarvis (42nd Street) as The Cowboy. The set design is by Sarah Tanner, lighting design by Joseph Walls, costume designs by Marli Henderson, props design by Anne Donevan, the production stage manager is Ariel Sheets, and casting is by Dayle Ann Hunt.

Directed by Vincent J. Cardinal (Fun Home, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), I'm Not Rappaport

promises to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience filled with laughter, heart, and timeless charm. Audiences are invited to come aboard for this rare opportunity to witness Fred Grandy, Ted Lange, and Jill Whelan together onstage at The Encore from April 11th to April 21st.

Performances are on Thursdays at 3PM, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM, and Sundays at 2PM.

Tickets for this special production of I'm Not Rappaport are now available for purchase online at theencoretheatre.org, or by contacting The Encore's box office at 734.268.6200. Don't miss this rare opportunity to witness Fred Grandy, Ted Lange, and Jill Whelan together on stage once again. Ticket prices range from $28 - $54. $20 student/theatre industry rush tickets can be purchased at the door prior to each performance (subject to availability).




