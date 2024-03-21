Work to Resume on B2B Dexter-Ann Arbor Corridor

The Washtenaw County Road Commission has announced resumption of the Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail, running along the Huron River in Scio Township. Work will be begin as the temperatures rise (and the snow stops falling).

After completing several tasks last fall, including fencing installation, crossroad cut repairs, shoulder paving on Zeeb Rd, and slope stabilization, the project is moving forward with new developments. The contractor, having received all necessary railroad approvals, will soon start constructing pedestrian bridge abutments through excavation, pile driving, and concrete work, with bridge erection anticipated this summer. Motorists are advised to be cautious of intermittent lane restrictions on Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and E Delhi Rd.

When completed, the 1.3 segment will provide 4.6 miles of trail from Dexter east toward Ann Arbor. It will include the fourth B2B bridge over the Huron River and connect all three Metroparks in Washtenaw County.

Planning has begun for a 1.0-mile segment from Delhi Metropark to Wagner Road along Huron River Drive, with a projected timeline starting in 2024/2025.

The WCRC urges the public to stay clear of the construction site and refrain from climbing on bridge components, reminding everyone that it remains an active construction zone not open for public use.