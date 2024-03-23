Two new badges and a contract for the Dexter Area Fire Department

Presenting badges and getting a new contract, the March 21 meeting of the Dexter Area Fire Department Fire Administration Board was an important one.

The Fire Administration Board met at Webster Township Hall that evening. The board is composed of members from the three communities the DAFD covers. They include Chairperson Shawn Keough from the City of Dexter and Board Members: Zach Michels (City of Dexter); Karen Sikkenga (Dexter Township) Mark Ford (Dexter Township); John Scharf (Member At-Large) Treasurer; Dan Munzel (Webster Township) Secretary and John Westman (Webster Township) Vice-Chair.

The meeting’s first highlight was the firefighter badge presentation to Eric LaFave and Ian Russell. DAFD Fire Chief Doug Armstrong said LaFave and Russell were hired in Feb/Mar 2023 and recently completed their one-year probation period.

DAFD Firefighter Ian Russell has his badge pinned on by his wife, Tess. photo courtesy of the DAFD

“They have worked diligently to become familiar with the department policies, equipment and general operating procedures,” Armstrong said in his report to the board. “Tonight, their family will present Eric and Ian with their department badges to recognize these achievements.”

DAFD Firefighter Eric LaFave has his badge pinned on by his wife, Jessica. photo courtesy of the DAFD

The next meeting highlight was the board’s consideration of the contract with Local 4090. In their report to the board, Keough, Ford and Scharf said the board committee “worked with the Local 4090 Committee to reach an updated Tentative Agreement dated 3/14/2024. This version was ratified by Local 4090 on 3/15/2024 and is being presented tonight for ratification consideration.”

Scharf told the Sun Times News (STN) that recently the firefighter’s union, Local 4090, voted 15-0 to accept a “long negotiated three-year contract.”

He said this agreement is valuable to both parties.

“I’m pleased to say that I believe this agreement will ensure that the Department will attract and retain excellent people to serve our community and help keep us safe,” Scharf said.

STN asked Armstrong about the contract.

He also said after a lengthy negotiation process, a new contract was approved for the full-time firefighters who are members of Local 4090 of the International Association of Fire Fighter's (IAFF). The contract was ratified March 21, 2024 and will expire on December 31, 2026. Armstrong said the contract included significant pay raises in each of the three contract years.

DAFD has 15 full-time and 12 part-time firefighters in addition to a full-time Fire Chief and part-time administrative assistant.