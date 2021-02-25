Hamburg Museum to Host Virtual Cocktail Class/Fundraiser

From Hamburg Township Historical Museum

Want to do good and drink well all on the same day? The Hamburg Township Historical Museum can help you achieve that on Saturday, March 13, when they host a virtual cocktail class/fundraiser with an Irish twist.

“We have deep Irish roots in this township,” explained Museum Administrator Patricia Majher, noting that early landowners had surnames like Dunlavy, Gallagher, O’Connor, and Ryan. “So we planned a fundraiser that celebrates that and helps people prepare for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day holiday.”

The fundraiser will be conducted virtually (over Zoom) with certified “mixologist” Tammy Coxen, leading participants to explore adult beverages with Irish ingredients. “Tammy will teach us what makes Irish whiskey different from bourbon or Scotch and demonstrate ways to incorporate Bailey’s Irish Cream and Guinness Stout into cocktails,” said Majher. “You'll also receive a recipe list well in advance, so you can buy the ingredients and mix along at home.”

The “Drink Me, I’m Irish” class will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 13. Tickets -- priced at $25 per screen are available at eventbrite.com/e/drink-me-im-irish-cocktail-class-and-fundraiser-for-the-hamburg-museum-tickets-142572541309.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will be used to help pay for needed electrical repairs at the Museum.

For more information, contact Patricia Majher at 810-986-0190 or email hamburgmuseummichigan@outlook.com.