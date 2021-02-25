Dexter Police Report for January 2021

From Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office

During January, there were 96 calls for service. During this time, 18 traffic stops were made, resulting in 0 citations.

Noteworthy events in Dexter City during last month include:

On January 7th, Deputies responded to the 7100 Block of Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd for a UDAA [Stolen Vehicle] Report. A new vehicle was taken from a car lot between December 1st and January 7th. The vehicle was located unoccupied in the City of Ann Arbor on the same date it was reported stolen. There are no suspects or leads at this time.

On January 11th, Deputies investigated a Retail Fraud Complaint at the 7000 Block of Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd. An unknown female suspect stole approximately $150 worth of merchandise. The case is currently under investigation.

On January 14th, Deputies investigated a Fraud in the 3700 Block of Ulrich Court. An unknown suspect filed for unemployment benefits in the complainant’s name. There are no suspect(s) at this time.

On January 20th, Deputies investigated a UDAA [Stolen Vehicle] Report in the 2800 Block of Baker Rd. A known suspect stole the complainant’s vehicle, which was later recovered in Ingham County. The case is under investigation.

On January 21st, Deputies investigated a Fraud Report in the 7600 Block of Grand Street. An unknown suspect defrauded the complainant of money during an on-line animal purchase transaction. There are no suspects or leads at this time.