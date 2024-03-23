Late Goal Gives Dexter Girls’ Soccer Draw with SLE

Cover- STN File Photo

A late goal with just over a minute remaining gave the Dexter girls’ soccer team a 1-1 draw with South Lyon East on a cold season opener Thursday night.

The Dreadnaughts graduated nine from last years squad that went 9-6-5 on the season and it took a while for the new look Dreads to get going.

South Lyon East struck first by finding the net at the 25-minute mark of the first half.

It would stay that way until the final moments of the game.

Dexter forced a corner kick with just over a minute remaining and they would capitalize.

Brynn Fitch lofted the corner kick toward the net and Kendall Cabana somehow got her head on the ball in the middle of a crown and headed just inside the post with 1:04 left to tie the game at 1-1 and that is how it would end.

The Dreadnaughts will return to action after spring break when they travel to rival Chelsea Thursday, April 4.