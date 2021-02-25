Scio Township discussing bringing back monthly recycling events

Scio Township used to have a monthly drop-off day for recycling. However, that went away in the past year during the time of the COVID lock down.

This might change back as the township has begun discussions about bringing back this service. The topic was brought up at the Feb. 23 township board meeting.

Scio Township Supervisor Will Hathaway said a recycling proposal was recently submitted to the township by Recycle Ann Arbor after they met with their representative to discuss reviving the monthly drop-off behind Township Hall.

The monthly recycling drop-off program used to be done in partnership with Recycle Ann Arbor.

It was suspended a year ago when the COVID stay-at-home order went into effect, according to Hathaway.

Although this was a good service in the past, things have changed a bit.

“The circumstances have changed in the time since the drop-off ceased operation due to COVID,” said Hathaway. “There is now curbside recycling for residential customers throughout the township.”

This past year, the township adopted a single waste-hauler ordinance and entered into a contract with GFL Environmental for residential, curbside pick-up, including recycling.

However, Hathaway said there are categories of recycling that are not picked up by GFL Environmental.

“That fact and others support the need for some kind of renewed recycling program,” he said.

Hathaway said when township staff and officers met with the representative of Recycle Ann Arbor they discussed options for a revised recycling program to complement curbside pickup. This led to a proposal being drafted.

One part of it said there could be 10 roll-off container drop-off events behind Scio Township Hall

for single-stream recyclables, Styrofoam, plastic bags/film and cardboard.

The township board seemed to agree in general that bringing this service back could be good, but there were still some questions and concerns to be addressed.

One came from board trustee Jane Vogel, who said the township has a significant investment in GFL, which includes recycling, so she worries about any redundancy with another contracted service.

Board trustee Kathleen Knol agreed with her on some points, but said the monthly drop-off service was a good one to have, especially for some residents who might live in a situation, such as an apartment, where there is no recycling service available.

The township board took no action on the submitted proposal. The discussions on this are expected to continue.