Dexter Girls’ Track and Field Opens Strong at SEC Indoor Invite

The Dexter girls track team had a strong season opening showing at the SEC Indoor Invite at the LAB at Ypsilanti Lincoln Thursday, March 21.

The SEC Invite was a non-team scoring event with all the SEC Red and White schools with the top five individual and top three relays earning medals.

The Dreadnaughts came away with seven medals, but also had several other top finishes.

Raiden Kipfmiller led Dexter by winning the pole vault and also medaled with a fourth-place finish in the 200.

Debbie McCoy was second in the pole vault, while the 4x800 relay team of AnnabelO’Haver, Kate Varitek, Avery Hoeft, and Lillian Mitchell placed second.

Mitchell also earned a third-place finish in the 800, while O’Haver was fourth in the 3200, and Kara Root fourth in the shot put.

Varitek earned a sixth-place finish in the 1600, while seventh-place finishes went to Madelyn Simons in the pole vault and Addison Bruckman in the 800.

Bruckman was eighth in the 400, while Ainsely Davis and Simone Kasischke tied for eighth in the high jump.