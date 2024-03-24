Dexter Boys’ Track and Field Opens at SEC Indoor Invite

Cover- STN File Photo

The Dexter boys’ track and field team came home with four medals at the SEC Indoor Invite at the Ypsilanti Lincoln Athletic Building Thursday, March 21.

The SEC Invite is a non-scoring team event that the top five individuals and top the relay team earn medals.

Clark Sheldon came home first in the pole vault to lead the Dreads.

Brandon Anderson was second in the 800, while third-place finishes went to Benjamin Sackman in the pole vault and Kyle Gerharter in the high jump.

The 4x200 relay team of Owen Waters, Noah Boyce, Kai Reed, and Elijah Smith was fifth, Will Weiszhaar seventh in the high jump, Rober Elias Karageorge eighth in the shot put, and Vaughn Meyer eighth in the 800.

The Dreads return to action Saturday, April 6 at the Allen Park Co-Ed Relays.