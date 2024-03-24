Dexter Lacrosse Drops Season Opener to Lakeview

Cover- STN File Photo

New Dexter boys’ lacrosse coach Justin Mambro will enter his first season with a very young Dreadnaughts team that will be looking for its third straight SEC White title in 2024.

Mambro has a team that returns just three seniors from a squad that went 8-7 overall but shared the SEC White title with Tecumseh for its second straight league title last season.

Despite the young team, the Dreads have some experience returning with senior captain JT Bonilla leading the way.

Junior Captains Marty Watson, Alex Watson, and Brady Dresch, along with one of the teams top scorers last season in sophomore Benny Willard will lead the Dreads offense this season.

Dexter opened the season with a 13-4 loss to Battle Creek Lakeview March 20.

Dresch led the offensive charge with a pair of goals, while Willard had a goal and two assists.

Kaiden Davis picked up a goal for Dexter, while Jeremy Schroeder was solid in net for the Dreads. Dresch, A. Watson, Mateo Kipke, and Casey Clark were key contributors on the defensive end f the field for Dexter.

Dexter will return to action Wednesday April 3 against Ann Arbor Huron.