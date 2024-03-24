Dexter Water Polo Falls to Pioneer in Overtime

A big overtime period by Ann Arbor Pioneer handed the Dexter girls’ water polo team a 9-6 loss in the home opener last week.

Pioneer took a 1-0 lead, but Dexter bounced back with a goal by Annie Wesorick to tie the game at one after the first period.

Wesorick scored her second of the game in the second period, but Pioneer would take a 3-2 lead into halftime.

Spanish exchange student Uxue Capel scored twice in the second to put the Dreads up 4-3 in the second, but Huron would tie it up at 4-4 at halftime.

Wesorick scored her third of the game in the fourth, but Pioneer held a 6-5 lead late, when Emma Bishop found the net with 9 seconds left to tie the game at 6-6 to send the game into overtime.

Pioneer would pull away in the two overtime periods with three goals to pull out the win.

Avery Nesbitt was stellar in net for the Dreadnaughts, making several big saves to keep Dexter in the game.

The JV team defeated Pioneer 10-4.

Ali Genske and Bishop each scored twice for Dexter, while Wesorick, Addy Arbour, Marissa Genske, Alya Wright, Sydney Collins, and Nesbitt scored one goal each for Dexter.

Photos by Mike Williamson