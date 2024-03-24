Tractor trailer fire in Scio Township

Scio Township Firefighters responded to a fire at the Pilot station on Baker Road on March 23, where they found a tractor trailer burning.

Scio Township Fire Chief Andrew Houde said they responded to a reported tractor trailer on fire around 10:15 p.m. at the station at 750 Baker.

“We arrived and found the engine compartment on fire with the fire spreading to the cab,” Houde said. “We were able to extinguish the fire quickly, we were assisted by Dexter with tanker and personnel.”

Houde said the driver of the truck had parked it there about 5:30 p.m. that evening and had gone to his home for the night. He said the truck had just been driven from Kentucky to the station on Baker where it was parked.

“Fortunately, someone in the area saw the fire and called quickly,” Houde said. “No injuries on the scene thankfully, and the fire did not spread past the cab of the vehicle where the fire originated. It would seem to align with our incident though.”

He said the investigation found the fire did originate in the engine compartment.

“We have not determined a cause yet, we are investigating a potential recall on the vehicle,” Houde said.

He said Kenworth does have a recall on some vehicles for a potential fire risk, but they didn’t know yet if this vehicle was involved in that recall. The vehicle was an owner operated vehicle and was insured.

“We do not suspect any foul play,” Houde said.