Dexter Community Update 02-22-21

By Doug Marrin

Community Development Update

Zoning Ordinance Update: Staff has created a webpage for the Zoning Ordinance Update Sub-Committee, as a way to compile and share information with the public, similar to the webpage that was created for the Housing Task Force. The first Article the Sub-Committee will be reviewing will be Environmental Provisions, which will take place on March 1, 2021.

Business Updates:

Dexter Creamery will be reopening on Feb. 26.

A new company, Lympharma, will be leasing the office above Whit’s End (8120 Main St. Ste. 200).

The Fillmore is working on plans to expand its outdoor dining area.

City Manager Update

8140 Main St. Environmental Study: (The current fire station) The City is meeting with study representatives to review the results.

Temporary Sculpture Display Call for Entries: The 2021 – 2022 Temporary Sculpture Display Call for Entries was released on February 8th. The deadline for artists to apply is Friday, February 26th.

State of Emergency Ordinance: City staff is working with the City Attorney to investigate the process for the Dexter City Council to declare a State of Emergency if needed.

Paper of Record: City staff is also working with the City Attorney to determine local papers’ eligibility to serve as a Paper of Record.

Mast Road Bridge Work: The County Road Commission expects to begin maintenance work on the bridge in mid-March with the contractor required to complete the work by August 1. A temporary traffic signal will be installed directing traffic through the one open lane during the work.

Consent Agenda

The City Council approved two items in its consent agenda.

1. Bills and payroll for $260,419.44 2. The appointment of Mike Penn to the DDA

New Business

Dexter Daze Permit: The Council postponed deciding whether to grant the Dexter Daze Committee a permit. The Council will consider the request once again at its March 8 meeting after more information has been gathered concerning safeguards put in place for a large event.

See article: Fate of Dexter Daze Hangs in the Air

Watermoo Bike Ride Permit: The Council also postponed a decision on a permit for the Watermoo 111-mile ride tentatively planned to begin and end at Jolly Pumpkin in the Bishop Circle Industrial Park. The Council is requesting more information from the event organizers as to specific safety measures.

Roadwork Discussion: The Council discussion with representatives from the City’s engineering firm, OHM, the upcoming road projects for Second St. and Dexter Crossing.

Medical Marijuana: The Council approved recommendations from the Planning Commission concerning text amendments to the Zoning Ordinance to allow the medical use of marijuana as a home occupation.

See article: Dexter Amends Marijuana Ordinance

Social District Extension: The Council took no action to extend the City’s social district's deadline. With Dairy Queen opening on March 1, the parking lot would no longer be available for the tent. With no apparent practical option, the Council will let the social district expire on February 28 and is looking ahead to when the City could reinstall the parklettes.

See article: Dexter’s Social District’s Will Not Be Extended

City Offices: The Council discussed at length the possibility of acquiring the 3515 Broad St. complex (past the train depot, over the railroad tracks) for City Offices and public meeting space. The Council went into a closed session to discuss details.

See article: Dexter Considering Historical Property for City Offices

Conceptual Design: The Council approved a proposal from Partners in Architecture for Evaluation and Conceptual Design of 3515 Broad St. for use as city offices for an amount not to exceed $7,800.

More information on the Dexter City Council meeting for February 22, 2021, can be found in the meeting packet posted on the City’s website.