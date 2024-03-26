Dexter High School Students Shine at Michigan State Model United Nations Conference

Dexter High School students recently participated in the prestigious Michigan State Model United Nations (MSUMUN) Conference, demonstrating exceptional skill and earning top honors. Eleven students, including Hannah Kangas, Owen Parker, Charlotte Malo, Eva Petrinko, Charlotte Bruderly, Owen Bruderly, P.J. Carty, Paige Sayer, Crystal Duan, and Preston Roemmich, represented their school at the academic event.

The dedication and talent of Dexter High School's delegation were evident in their achievements at the conference, taking four of the top honors. Charlotte Malo received a Verbal Commendation, while Charlotte Bruderly and Owen Bruderly were both awarded Best Delegate honors. P.J. Carty distinguished himself as an Outstanding Delegate.

(L-R) Award winners Charlotte Malo, Charlotte Bruderly, Owen Bruderly, and PJ Carty

The MSUMUN Conference is designed to provide a comprehensive educational experience, focused on nurturing key life skills among participants. It offers a unique platform for students to engage actively with global issues, fostering abilities in negotiation, collaboration, and problem-solving. Participants are guided to enhance their reasoning capabilities and diplomatic tact, aiming to address complex, real-world problems through structured committee sessions and general assemblies.

Support from the Education Foundation of Dexter (EFD) played a critical role in enabling the participation of Dexter High School students. Recognizing the importance of such educational competitions in college admissions and personal development, the EFD covered the registration costs for all eleven attendees. Additionally, the Dread Scholar fund at DHS extended a scholarship to further support student involvement, ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder participation.

Photos courtesy of Angela Chea