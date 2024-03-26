Dexter Community Players will present “COMPANY” APRIL 11-14

Phone Rings, Door Chimes, In Comes Company

Dexter Community Players is proud to present Company, Stephen Sondheim's game-changing musical, a sophisticated and honest look at modern adult relationships. From musical theatre's most renowned composer, Company is largely regarded as a trailblazer of the dark-comedy, modern-musical genre and the winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Lyrics and Best Book.

On the night of his 35th birthday, confirmed bachelor, Robert, contemplates his unmarried state. Over the course of a series of dinners, drinks and even a wedding, his friends – "those good and crazy people [his] married friends" – explain the pros and cons of taking on a spouse. The habitually single Robert is forced to question his adamant retention of bachelorhood during a hilarious array of interactions.

Show dates: April 11, 12, and 13 at 7:30 pm; April 14 at 2:30pm.

Doors open 1 hour prior to the show. Food and adult beverages will be available for purchase as well as access to the corn hole and ping pong and in the HOMES campus flex space!

Advance tickets are available online at www.dextercommunityplayers.org.

Tickets start at $20.