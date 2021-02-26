Dexter Hockey Wins Two of Three

The Dexter hockey team improved its record to 4-4 overall with a split of a pair of SEC crossovers this week.

The Dreadnaughts fell to a strong Ann Arbor Skyline team 8-3 Wednesday, February 24.

After Skyline took a 2-0 lead, Joey Fracassi found the net for the Dreadnaughts to cut the lead in half with five minutes left in the first.

The Eagles would add two more goals to make it 4-1 in the second before Gabe Burke scored for Dexter to make it 4-2 after two.

Skyline blew the game open in the third with four goals.

Luc Chesney found the net for Deter in the third after the Eagles took a 6-2 lead and the Dreads would get no closer.

Fracassi picked up a pair of assists to go with his goal. Dylan Hutchinson, Burke, and Shay Ohtonen each recorded one assist.

Earlier in the week the Dreadnaughts took down Saline 5-4.

Fracassi led the Dreadnaughts with two goals and two assists, while Burke had a goal and three assists. Christian Rapp added a goal, while Noah Enyedy had an assist. Amanda Crundwell stopped 31 shots in net for the Dreads.

Dexter defeated Fenton/Lyndon 6-5 Sunday, February 21.

Fracassi again led the Dreadnaughts with two goals and two assists.

Burke had two goals and an assist, while Chesney had a goal and three assists. Ohtonen recorded a goal, while Hutchinson and Jonathan Rosevelt each had an assist. Crundwell stopped 26 shots in goal for Dexter.