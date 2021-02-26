Lady Dreads Knock Off Fourth Ranked Waterford Lady of the Lakes

Lights out shooting in the first quarter helped lift the Dexter girls' basketball team to a 61-42 win over Division 4 fourth-ranked Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes Wednesday, February 24.

The Dreadnaughts came out on fire in the opening quarter, hitting their first five three-point attempts to take a 21-13 lead after one quarter. Alayna Babut and Kayle Rivers each sank a pair of triples, while Sydney Pnacek started the three-point barrage with a triple to start the game.

The Dreads cooled down from behind the arch in the second, but Rivers was still in the groove with another triple to give Dexter a 31-21 lead at the break.

Pnacek came out hot in the third with eight points as the Dreadnaughts blew the game open by outscoring the Lakers 18-10 and take a commanding 49-31 lead into the final quarter.

Rivers would add her fourth triple of the night in the fourth and finished with a team high 16 points.

Pnacek finished with 15 points, while Shannon Schoch added 12, including six in the big first quarter.

Babut chipped in with six points, Kylee Niswonger five, Chloe Perry four Maddi Valentine two, and Livvy Mellifont one.

The Dreadnaughts went cold Thursday night in a 50-42 SEC White loss to Jackson.

Jackson took a 23-19 halftime lead and the Vikings lead would grow to nine 34-25 after three.

Dexter rallied in the fourth, but the Vikings were able to hold off the Dreads.

Babut led Dexter with 15 points, while Mellifont added eight points. Rivers chipped in with seven points, Pnacek six, Schoch four, and Valentine two.

Photos by Mike Williamson