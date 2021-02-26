Cole Warren Sets New School Diving Record in Dexter Swim and Dive Win

Diver Cole Warren set a new six-dive school record for the Dexter Swim and Dive team as the Dreadnaughts swept through Ypsilanti Lincoln 134-39 Thursday, February 25.

Warren finished with a six-dive total of 307.20, shattering the previous 31 year old record held by Tim Davidson with 297.50 in 1990.

The Dreadnaughts won all 12 events as they cruised to the win over the Splitters.

Leo Varitek and Clayton Kinnard picked up four wins each to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Varitek won the 200 IM and 500 free, and was part of the winning 200 medley relay with Kinnard, Stuart Bovich, and Zach Norris; and the winning 400 free realy with Kinnard, Adam Hauser, and Matthew Resende.

Along with the two relays wins, Kinnard also won the 100 butterfly and was part of the winning 200 free relay with Hauser, Norris, and Tristan Lorincz.

Also picking up wins were Hauser in the 200 free, Norris in the 50 free, Joe Sharon 100 free, Resende 100 back, and Bovich 100 breast.