Zingerman’s Cornman Farms Opens Annual Pie & Mash Pop-Up Shop

From Zingerman’s Cornman Farms

British chef, Kieron Hales, gives his Michigan community a taste of home

WHAT: Zingerman's Cornman Farms, an event venue, culinary destination and picturesque farm outside of Ann Arbor, Michigan, is excited to announce the fifth annual Pie & Mash Pop-Up Shop! Inspired by memories of his homeland, British chef and co-owner Kieron Hales transforms the farmhouse into a traditional pie and mash shop every Wednesday in March. Guests must order their pies online in advance and visit the farm to pick-up their meals.

Chef Kieron is thrilled to bring this nostalgic comfort food to Cornman Farms. “I started cooking in high-end restaurants in London at 13 and was making almost no money, so I would frequent the local pie and mash shop for an affordable and delicious meal. To this day it is one of my favorite dishes to eat and to make at home.”

The Pie & Mash Pop-Up kicks off on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Chef Kieron will feature a different savory pie flavor for each week of the series, ranging from classic Beef and Onion to flavorful Chicken Tikka Masala. The handmade pies are served alongside creamy mashed potatoes, a seasonal vegetable and Chef Kieron’s signature Devon fudge, a recipe from his hometown. See below for the Pop-Up dates and weekly pie flavors.

Wednesday, March 3Steak & Stilton Pie | Potato, Mushroom & Stilton Pie (Veg)

Mushy Peas

Mashed Potatoes

Double Cream Devon FudgeWednesday, March 10Beef & Onion Pie

Fried Broccoli

Mashed Potatoes

Orange & Chocolate FudgeWednesday, March 17Chicken Tikka Masala Pie | Chickpea Tikka Masala Pie (Veg)

Lemon & Ginger Carrots

Mashed Potatoes

Corn Crisp FudgeWednesday, March 24Chicken, Leek & Tarragon Pie

Curry Roasted Parsnips

Mashed Potatoes

Coffee Cream Split Fudge

Wednesday, March 31Devon Pie | Vegetarian Devon Pie (Veg)

Carrot & Swede Puree

Mashed Potatoes

Sea Salt Caramel Fudge

WHEN: The Pie & Mash Pop-Up Shop will be open from 4:30pm to 7:00pm every Wednesday in March.

WHERE: Pre-order online at https://shop.zingermanscornmanfarms.com/. Pick up at Zingerman’s Cornman Farms, 8540 Island Lake Road, Dexter, MI.

PRICE: $19 per meal