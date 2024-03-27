Uncover Your Treasures with Dexter Heritage Guild’s Appraisal Day

By STN Staff

Are you curious about the worth of some old things you've got lying around the house or stored away?

Antiquarians can once again join the Dexter Heritage Guild for a fun chance to discover their items' value with an appraiser from DuMouchelles Art Gallery in Detroit. Proceeds from the event go to support the Dexter Area Museum.

The appraisals take place at the Dexter Area Museum, 3443 Inverness St., Dexter, just across the street from St. Andrews Church, on Saturday, May 4th. From 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

DuMouchelles has a few tips for estimating an item's value, beginning with a look at the condition. The most valuable pieces are considered "like new" or "mint" condition. Rarity is also a leading factor. Age can be misleading for many customers. Old doesn't necessarily mean it's valuable. A manufacturer or designer's mark often adds more value than an identical piece with no signature. Proven authenticity needs to be determined before the item can be genuinely valued.

Those curious about the value of their items can book a 15-minute appointment by calling 734-424-9998. For a small fee of $10 per item, you'll get a verbal appraisal for one or two items, with all proceeds supporting the preservation and operation of the Dexter Area Museum.

On the big day, if you have any last-minute questions or want to check for appointment availability, give the Museum a ring at 734-426-2519.

Have fun!

Photo courtesy of Dexter Area Museum