Dexter Picks Up Sixth Straight Win

The Dexter boys’ basketball team made it six straight wins with a 47-31 win over Parma Western Saturday afternoon.

The Dreadnaughts defense came to play Saturday, holding the Panthers to just 11 points in the second and third quarters to pull away for the win. Dexter led 13-11 after one but held Western to just six points in the second and five in the third as the lead grew to 36-17 after three.

A balanced scoring attack helped the Dreadnaughts to the win.

Evan Haroldson led Dexter with 10 points and five rebounds, while Colin Parachek added nine points, ten rebounds, and three assists.

Sam Sterlitz chipped in with eight points and six rebounds (five offensive), Cal Bavineau seven points, four assists, and three steals, Ty Rychener six points, Andrew Gersh four, Cole Arnedt, Cam Bush, and Aidan Dexter one each.

The Dreadnaughts took down Monroe 55-49 in a game that was added to the schedule just 24 hours before after the Jackson game was postponed until March 6.

Monroe took a 14-12 lead after one, but the Dreadnaughts bounced back in the second by outscoring the Trojans 17-10 for a 29-24 halftime lead.

Parachek scored seven in the third as the Dreadnaughts held on to the five-point lead after three.

Bavineau scored ten in the fourth to help Dexter hold on for the win.

Parachek and Bavineau led Dexter with 14 points each, while Haroldson added 13. Rychener chipped in with five points, Aidan Dexter four, Arnedt three, and Sterlitz two.