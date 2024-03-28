Scio Township Police Report, February 2024

In February, Deputies responded to 685 calls for police service in Scio Township, down from 884 the previous year, a 23% decrease. Calls for 2024 (Jan-Feb) are 1,531, down from 1,662 for last year, an 8% decrease.

Officers conducted 208 traffic stops, down from 265 last year. Twenty-nine citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Three assaults

One home invasion

11 thefts

One vehicle theft

32 crashes

15 medical assists

34 citizen assists

20 welfare checks

Five mental health

Seven frauds

Six disorderlies

Eight shopliftings

Four death investigations

Two attempted suicides

Three identity thefts

One extortion

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Township:

On February 1st, Deputies investigated a theft from motor vehicles incident in the 500 block of Auto Mall Drive. Approximately $4000 of wheels were stolen from vehicles in a car lot. There are no suspects or leads in this incident.

Between February 6th and 7th multiple vehicles were broken into in several neighborhoods. All of the vehicles were unlocked at the time. These incidents occurred in the 6000 block of Gabrielle Drive, 600 block of Halcyon Court, 700 block of Scio Meadow Drive, and 600 block of Adrienne Drive. These incidents are still under investigation.

On February 22nd, a garage in the 1700 block of Scio Ridge Road was broken into, and property was taken. There are no suspects or leads in this incident.

On February 23rd, a vehicle was stolen from a car lot on the 2800 block of Zeeb Road. Two other vehicles in the lot had windows broken out. There are currently no leads or suspects in this incident. The stolen vehicle has yet to be recovered.

The entire February police call log can be found at the link below.