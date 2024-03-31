Dexter Baseball Opens Season with DH Split

Cover-STN File Photo

Under new head coach Hank Dreffs, the Dexter baseball team split its season opening doubleheader with Fenton by dropping the opener 6-2 and bouncing back to take the second 4-2.

Dreffs was an assistant coach at Dexter and moved in to replace Mike Penn, who stepped down as the Dreadnaughts head coach after nine years on the bench for Dexter.

Flushing started fast in the season opener with three runs in the first and three in the third for a 6-0 lead.

Dexter’s bats finally got going in the fourth when Mason McCallister led off the inning with a double. With one out, Conor Sweeny singled to put runners on the corners and after a strikeout Alex Salomon doubled to drive home two to cut the lead to 6-2.

Another runner would not reach base over the final three innings and Dexter dropped the opener 6-2.

Salomon finished with two hits and two rbi to lead the offense.

Dexter started quickly in the nightcap with a big four run first inning, and they would hold on for the 4-2 win.

Cole Novara led off the game with a triple and came home on a sacrifice fly by Cooper Arnedt.

Back-to-back doubles by McCallister and Salomon put runners on second and third and Carter Haist followed with a single to drive home one for a 2-0 lead.

Salomon scored on a wild pitch for a 3-0 lead and Haist came home on a double by Sweeny for a 4-0 lead.

Fenton got a run back in the sixth and scored another in the seventh to make it 4-2 and had two runners on but Aidan Cassidy got a fly out to end the game and even the Dreadnaughts record at 1-1 on the season.

Novara led the offense with two hits and a run scored, while Haist and Sweeny each had a hit and rbi. Salomon and Hasit each had a hit and run scored, while Owen Hicks added one hit for Dexter.

Sweeny earned the win on the mound with eight strikeouts and allowing one hit in 3 1/3 innings worked. Cassidy earned the save with one strike out in 1 2/3 innings.