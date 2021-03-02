Webster Twp Board of Trustees Public Hearing

A PUBLIC HEARING OF THE WEBSTER TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES WILL BE HELD ON TUESDAY, MARCH 16, 2021 DURING THE REGULAR BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETING WHICH BEGINS AT 7:00 PM AND MUST BE HELD VIRTUALLY FROM WEBSTER TOWNSHIP HALL, 5665 WEBSTER CHURCH ROAD, DEXTER, MICHIGAN.

A LINK TO THE HEARING WILL BE POSTED ON THE WEBSTER TOWNSHIP WEBSITE.

Agenda: Consideration of proposed FY 2022 Budget and the Property Tax Millage Rate to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.

A copy of the proposed budget may be viewed during regular office hours, Monday-Thursday, 8:00am-4:00pm at the above address.

Those with disabilities must notify the Township Clerk no less than

Seven (7) days prior to the meeting, so that accommodations may be furnished to satisfy their disability and allow for meaningful attendance.

John Kingsley

Supervisor

Posted: 03-02-2021

Published: 03-10-2021