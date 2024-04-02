Dexter Calls for Student Reps for Local Government Bodies

By STN Staff

The City of Dexter is searching for student representatives to serve on various local government bodies, including the Dexter City Council, Planning Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission, and Arts, Culture, and Heritage Committee. In a bid to foster a mutually beneficial relationship between the youth and the municipal administration, the city will appoint two student representatives to each board for a term spanning from June 2024 to June 2025.

This initiative aims to provide an educational opportunity for students through participation in local governance and the policy-making process. Although these student representatives will not possess voting rights, they will be encouraged to participate actively in discussions, thereby contributing the unique perspectives of the younger segment of the community to the decision-making process.

Applicants must reside within the Dexter Community School District, with a preference for those living within city limits. The opportunity is open to students in grades 9 through 12, particularly those entering the 11th or 12th grades, regardless of whether they are enrolled in private, public, or home school education programs.

The application can be found at https://www.dextermi.gov/news_detail_T39_R363.php

Photo by Doug Marrin