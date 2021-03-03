Dexter has Rough Night Against League Leading Pinckney

"It was a bad night to have a bad night," Dexter coach Jason Rushton said after his Dreadnaughts struggled in a 52-33 loss to SEC White leading Pinckney Monday night.

Dexter could not get anything going offensively all night against the Pirates as the Dreadnaughts fell two games behind the Pirates in the SEC White standings.

The game was close for a half with Dexter trailing the Pirates 22-15 at the half, but Dexter went cold in the second half as the Pirates heated up.

"We couldn't seem to make a shot tonight," Rushton said.

Even with the offensive struggles the Dreads trailed by just 10 points entering the fourth quarter 32-22, but Pinckney exploded for 20 points in the fourth to pull away for the win.

Colin Parachek led Dexter with 13 points and seven rebound.

Cal Bavineau chipped in with nine points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Ty Rychener and Aidan Dexter scored five each, and Brennan Parachek one.