Dexter's Eva Gaetino earns a spot on the US Women’s Soccer National Team

Eva Gaetino, a Dexter High School graduate, has been called up to the U.S. Women’s Soccer National Team for the SheBelieves Cup.

It was announced late last month by U.S. Soccer that U.S. Women’s National Team interim head coach Twila Kilgore had named the 23-player roster for the 2024 SheBelieves Cup, which is taking place on April 6 and 9 in Atlanta and Columbus.

Gaetino is part of a roster that includes 19 players from the team that recently won the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup, defeating Brazil in the championship game. The SheBelieves Cup is an invitational women's association football tournament held in different cities in the United States. The U.S. will play Japan on April 6.

Since signing earlier this year, Gaetino, a 21-year-old who played for Notre Dame in college, has been with Paris Saint-Germain in France as a defender for the team. In 2023, she played matches with United States national under-23 team. Gaetino played four seasons as a starter for Notre Dame. In her junior and senior years in 2022 and 2023, she was named first-team All-ACC, first-team All-American, and ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

She started playing soccer at early age with the Michigan Hawks.