Roadside Cleanup day in Webster Township

There’s a call to the community for help in keeping the roadsides of Webster Township clean.

The Webster Township government webpage announces the upcoming day long helping event:

“Webster Township Roadside Cleanup”

“Help clean up our roadsides! Trash bags will be available at the Town Hall and a dumpster will be available for roadside trash.”

Webster Township Supervisor John Kingsley sent out a message about this through the township newsletter:

“This year’s Webster Township Roadside Clean-up will be Saturday, April 13th. The purpose of this clean-up is to help keep Webster Township the beautiful place it is. Our roadsides accumulate debris over the winter and this is an opportunity to pick it up before the grass gets too tall.”

Kingsley said they will have a dumpster in the south parking lot by the Township Hall. He said roadside tires may be taken to the wagon placed along the farm driveway on Zeeb Road, at the Joy Road intersection.

“This clean-up is for road debris only, not for cleaning out your garage,” Kingsley said. “The County will have several drop off events this summer for that. Large farm tractor tires will probably be collected later this year, so hold on to them for now.”

Webster Township Hall is located at 5665 Webster Church Road.