Increased Noise Levels Coming Along Huron River Due to B2B Bridge Installment

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) has announced that residents of Scio Township can expect elevated noise levels in the coming weeks from the ongoing construction of the Border-to-Border Trail (B2B) along Huron River Drive.

This phase of construction is the installation of a pedestrian bridge, necessitating the use of pile driving techniques. Workers will employ a pile driver to insert long steel piles deep into the ground, providing a foundation for the bridge abutments. This process is known for generating significant noise.

The WCRC has stated these activities will be confined to the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., from Monday to Saturday. Residents in the vicinity are advised to prepare for the increased noise levels within these times.

When completed, the 1.3 segment from Zeeb Road to Delhi Metropark will provide 4.6 miles of trail from Dexter east toward Ann Arbor. It will include the fourth B2B bridge over the Huron River and connect all three Metroparks in Washtenaw County.

Planning has begun for a 1.0-mile segment from Delhi Metropark to Wagner Road along Huron River Drive, with a projected timeline starting in 2024/2025. The B2B will eventually connect Dexter and Ann Arbor.

The WCRC reminds the public to maintain a safe distance from the construction site. For safety reasons and to ensure the smooth progression of the project, individuals are asked not to enter the project site or interact with the bridge components.