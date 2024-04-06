Chelsea Outlasts Dexter in Soccer Rivalry Battle

Chelsea Outlasts Dexter in Soccer Battle

It was a battle between soccer rivals when Chelsea held off Dexter 3-2 Thursday night in an early season showdown at Dexter.

The game was moved to Dexter’s twin turfs because of the rainy conditions that made for a wet Chelsea soccer field.

The Bulldogs took control early when Christina Roberts scored a pair of goals for Chelsea.

The second goal came off a rebound of her own shot that hit the cross bar and bounced back to her and she knocked it in.

Dexter battled back in the second half with a pair of goals by Brynn Fitch with an assist to Laci Jernigan, but Roberts third goal of the game for a hat trick sealed the win for the Bulldogs in their season opener.

The teams will meet again Saturday, April 13 at 12:30 in Chelsea.

Photos by Dawn McCann



