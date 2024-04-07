Dexter Kids’ Indoor Adventure Center Zoning Request Presented to Planning Commission

On April 1, 2024, the Dexter Planning Commission held a public hearing to review a proposal by Ben Lee of BJ Management, LLC. The purpose of the hearing was to evaluate a request for a special land use permit that would allow for the conversion of Noble Appliance, located at 7001 Dexter-Ann Arbor Road, into an indoor playground for children.

Lee, the applicant and owner of Noble Appliance, addressed the commission to outline his vision for the property he acquired in 2020. Initially, the site was repurposed from the former Country Market grocery store into Noble Appliance, a retail outlet for home appliances. Lee observed that the existing retail model did not align well with the local community's demographic profile and shopping behaviors. This realization spurred the idea of redeveloping the space into a facility that could attract families not only from Dexter but also from neighboring communities like Ann Arbor and Chelsea.

Lee proposes a distinctive indoor playground concept, emphasizing a younger audience than facilities such as Urban Air, known for its adventure park features like trampolines, zip lines, and climbing walls. Lee's vision focuses on "soft play," which includes activities and structures made of foam and other safe materials suitable for children aged three to eleven. This approach aims to provide a safer play environment for younger kids, with specific areas designated for various age groups and activities, including an area for three to seven-year-olds, another for five to twelve-year-olds, an arcade section, and a bounce house.

Regarding space allocation, the plan divides the existing 43,490 square foot area, allocating 19,000 square feet for retail use. Lee indicated that discussions are underway with potential retail partners to occupy this space.

Further details provided by Designhaus Architecture revealed the operational aspects of the proposed kids play zone. The hours of operation for the kids play zone will be 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and there will be six employees at peak shift. The businesses will house no more than 238 occupants, with no impacts on traffic to be expected. The parking lot at the site can meet the larger capacity of visitors.

Megan Masson-Minnock, representing Carlisle-Wortman Associates, assessed the request in a written report, noting the retail building is underused, only being open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The Carlisle-Wortman report also listed modifications to the building’s interior, including the addition of a check-in counter, concession area, various play sections, a general seating area, and private rooms for parties and events. And, the proposal aligns with the city’s Master Plan objectives by offering a new recreational option for families despite the absence of specific endorsements for indoor recreation in the Dexter-Ann Arbor Corridor Future Land Use category.

“The proposal involves the re-use of an existing single-tenant building. If limited in number, indoor recreational uses such as the proposed kids' playground facility can be a positive addition to the mix of business in the Dexter Crossing Commercial PUD,” added the report.

The commission’s discussion also considered the property’s parking area, particularly an out lot near Ann Arbor Road that needs repair. Lee advocated for a pragmatic approach to maintenance, anticipating future development of the plot that would obviate the need for extensive refurbishment. This perspective was shared by Commissioner Phillips, who emphasized the importance of finding a balance between immediate needs and long-term development plans. Lee stated he has been in discussions with several parties interested in possibly building on the out lot.

The planning commission approved the special land use request by a vote of 5-0 with two members absent. The matter now proceeds to the Dexter City Council for final approval.