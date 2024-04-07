Dexter Girls’ Water Polo Take Three of Four

The Dexter girls’ water polo team traveled to Grand Blanc for a tournament this weekend and came home with three wins out of four games at the event.

The Dreadnaughts defeated Lake Orion 15-1.

Uxue Capel had a big game with five goals and one assist to lead the Dreads.

Annie Wesorick had four goals and an assist, while Shelby Waltz scored two and dished out a team high five assists.

Emma Bishop scored twice and had an assist, Ali Genske a goal and assist, and Addy Arbour one goal. Marissa Genske dished out five assists and led the team with four steals. Avery Nesbitt stopped three of the four shots she faced in net for the Dreads.

The Dreadnaughts faced Portage twice and came away with 19-2 and 19-4 wins.

In game one Wesorick led the way with six goals, while Capel had four goals and five assists.

Bishop had three goals and an assist, and Waltz two goals and three assists. M. Genske had a goal and four assists, A. Genske a goal and one assist, Arbour and Sydney Collins one goal each, while Nesbitt and Kori Wilson had one assist each. Nesbitt made nine saves in net for the Dreadnaughts.

Game two saw Capel pick up six goals and an assist to lead Dexter.

Arbour had three goals and two assists and A. Genske three goals and one assist. Collins added three goals, M. Genske a goal and four assists, Bishop a goal and two assists, and Ayla Wright two goals and an assist. Nesbitt recorded an assist and Wilson made two saves in net for Dexter.

The Dreads lone loss was 10-6 to Grand Blanc.

Capel picked up four goals and an assist for Dexter.

Arbour had a goal and assist, while Waltz had a goal for the Dreads. A. Genske and Bishop each had an assist, while Nesbitt made 15 saves in net for the Dreads.