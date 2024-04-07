Dexter Softball Rolls to Sweep in Season Opener

Cover-STN File Photo

The Dexter softball team opened the 2024 season in a big way with a strong doubleheader sweep of Parma Western Friday, April 5.

Dexter took the opener from the Panthers 19-2.

The Dreadnaughts pounded out 15 hits, including a grand slam from Roni Wilson to blow out Parma.

Dexter scored three in the first and two in the second for a 5-1 lead and pushed the score to 8-2 in the fourth.

A big 11 run fifth inning ended the game for Dexter.

Wilson finished with two hits, including the slam and six RBI to lead the Dreads.

Clara Lamb had three hits and two RBI, while Gigi Kirkey had three hits and four RBI. Sophia Dettling added two hits and three RBI, Maggie Ohlman two hits and three runs scored, and Ell Mitchell a hit and RBI.

Audrey Gauthier struck out ten for the win in the circle for Dexter.

The Dreadnaughts held off a late Western rally to take the second game 12-11.

Dexter built a 12-7 lead, but the Panthers scored two in the fourth and two in the fifth to cut the lead to one and had the tying run on second, but Lamb got a line out to end the game for the win.

Lamb led the offense with three hits and three runs scored and was the winning pitcher with seven strikeouts, while Wilson had two hits and a RBI. Taylor Onsted and Dettling each had a hit and two RBI, while Maddie Thompson had a hit and RBI.