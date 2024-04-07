Dexter Baseball Picks Up Fourth Straight Win

Cover- STN File Photo

After a season opening loss, the Dexter baseball team has bounced back with four straight wins, including a 3-0 record last week.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week by blanking Tecumseh 8-0 in a SEC crossover Friday.

The game was scoreless after two when the Dreads scored one in the third and five in the fourth to pull away for the win.

Garrett Sharp and Cole Novara each had three hits and a RBI to lead the Dreads.

Cooper Arnedt had two hits and two RBI and Davis Bennett a triple and two RBI, Noah Pitts added two hits and a run scored. Conor Sweeny earned the win with five k’s on the mound.

Dexter took down Woodhaven 11-1 Saturday morning.

Woodhaven took a 1-0 lead in the second, but the Dreads answered with four in the third and three in the fourth to pull away for the win.

Matthew Clayton allowed one hit and struck out four in four innings of work to earn the win for Dexter.

Chance Sobbry had two hits and an RBI, while Novara had two hits and three runs scored, and Sharp two hits and a run scored to lead the Dreads.

Pitts added a hit and two RBI, while Charlie Pomo and Alex Salomon each had a hit and RBI.

Dexter defeated Carleton Airport 10-3 in the second game Saturday.

The Dreads took control early with a 3 run first inning.

Airport scored two in the second, but the Dreads scored single runs in the third and fourth and four in the sixth to pull away for the win.

Sobbry had two hits, including a home run and two RBI to lead the Dreads.

Sharp had three hits and two runs scored, while Novara had a hit and three RBI. Arnedt added two hits, while Larry Salisbury and Connor Robeson each had a hit and RBI.

Aidan Cassidy struck out three for the win on the mound for the Dreads.